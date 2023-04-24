Derek Abrefa wishes Black Loopers Success At WTTC 2023

Grand Master of Ghana Table Tennis, Derek Abrefa has urged the Black Loopers to play their hearts out to earn glory for themselves and the nation.

Speaking to Yours Truly from his base in England, he advised them to be focused and concentrate fully throughout.

“They must come out and explode because they are playing at home” he said.

He commended and congratulated the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) for accepting to host the international competition.

According to the top seed, he among the top 4 selected players to represent London Middlesex for the more competitive British League, coming Saturday.

“It’s like being selected from inter district tournament to represent Greater Accra Region, boss.”

He was optimistic the Black Loopers will perform well and grab the medals.

Ghana will host the 2023 West African Table Tennis Championship at the Trust Sport Emporium in Accra from Monday April 24 to April 27.

The expected participants include Nigeria, Togo, Burkina Faso, Benin, Senegal, Liberia, Cote D’ivoire, Gambia, Sierra Leone and Mali.

The GTTA is partnered by Labadi Beach Hotel, Trust Sports Emporium Limited, Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.