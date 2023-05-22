Derek Adu Kwakye wants more glories in armwrestling

Derek Adu Kwakye aka Asoka GH says he wants to make big name and become a super star in world armwrestling.

Speaking to Yours Truly after the 7th K-Balm National Championship held at the Wesley Grammer SHS, he said he has prepared for more glories.

According to the well built sportsman, his immediate target is the upcoming African Games which he wants Ghana to grab more medals in Armwrestling and next the World Championship.

He thanked the President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey for his support and encouragement.

The toast of fans and students at the Championship also commended Dr. Kofi Addo Agyekum for his financial investment in the sport.

He said the next African Armwrestling Championship which Ghana will host is going to be another big event and urges Ghanaians to patronize the sport.