Derek Nii Asai Ankrah Starts Duty As Master Score Keeper Of GBA

Derek Nii Asai Ankrah was at the DVLA-SCC at Weija on Saturday, March 30, 2024, to play his role as master score master of the Ghana Boxing Authority GBA following the sudden demise of ace veteran historian, the legendary Mr. J. A. Annan.

It was his first Fight Night after taking over fully the role of Master Score Keeper, from the great and indefatigable teacher and coach, the late Mr. J.A. Annan.

Derek said on his social media “Uncle JA wherever you are, I say thank you, cos it was cool and collected. Delivered a good job as a Master Score Keeper.

Boxing is my next big thing!!!

Derek Ankrah, a Banker, is a member of the GBA Communications and Media Team.