Derek Quaye Overwhelms Michael Ansah in Two Rounds

Derick Kwei Mensah Quaye, better known as “Show Love,” delivered a stunning performance at the Bukom Boxing Arena, decisively stopping former Ghana National Lightweight Champion Michael “One Bullet” Ansah in the second round of their 10-round Super Lightweight contest.

The highly anticipated bout saw the 23-year-old Quaye face off against the seasoned 34-year-old Ansah, who came into the fight with 38 bouts and 23 wins under his belt. Quaye dominated the first round, setting the stage for an electrifying encounter.

In the second round, Quaye’s youthful energy and determination overpowered Ansah’s experience. Just one minute and 23 seconds into the round, Quaye knocked out Ansah, prompting referee Roger Barnor to stop the fight.

Post-victory, Quaye attributed his success to his aspirations for a world title, stating, “I am preparing myself for the world title, so I have to beat the champions to become a champion. That is enough motivation to do my magic.” Overwhelmed with emotion, he thanked his supporters, management, and fans for their unwavering support.

With this victory, Quaye extended his undefeated record to 6 wins (4 KOs) and 1 draw. The rising star is now ranked #6 in Ghana and #316 worldwide.

Quaye’s remarkable performance cements his status as a new hero in Bukom, inspiring fans and establishing him as a formidable contender in the boxing world.