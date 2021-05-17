Derrick Dzulai, popularly known as ‘MC DD” was adjudged the best Discovery Master of Ceremonies (MC) at the maiden edition of the Wedding Makers Awards (AWEMA).

The glamorous awards ceremony held at the African Regent Hotel in Accra, was the first time wedding makers were recognised for the various roles they play in organising successful ceremonies for the grooms and brides.

MC DD received a certificate as well as some prizes considering his massive contribution to the wedding industry likewise other winners on the night.

Speaking at the awards gala, Madam Irene Nartey, Chief Executive of Reenart Multimedia, organizers of the event said she was delighted about making history with the awards being the first of its kind.

“Organising this show has been very challenging but my team was poised in recognizing people who make weddings look beautiful.

“These persons receiving the awards play a crucial role in making a wedding event successful as their inactions could jeopardize the celebration. So we deem it necessary to encourage them so as to make weddings successful,” she said.

She added that the awards scheme would in subsequent editions transcend the borders of Ghana as they target others from other African countries and create a network of opportunities.

The night also witnessed some exciting performances from one of Ghana’s budding Afrobeats artistes, Camidoh who thrilled audiences with his craft.

Full list of winners:

Discovery MC of the Year

The MC DD

Awema DJ of the Year

DJ Ernie

Discovery DJ of the Year

DJ Natty Gh

MC of the Year

Adu Gyamfi

Best Catering Services

Zizuza Catering Services

Wedding Planner of the Year

White Chalk Planner

Photography of the Year

Photo Concept Ghana

Bridal Hairstylist of the Year

Dark Care

Event Florist of the Year

Konani Decor

Most Promising Security of the Year

Gold Max

Best Decor Designer of the Year

Richie’s Decor

Set Lightning Designer of the Year

Light Up Gh

Cake Designer of the Year

Vicks Cakes

Ushering Company of the Year

Five Star Ushering Agency

Bridal Makeup Artiste

Reggie’s Makeover

Ballon Designer of the Year

Decor Reign

Bridal Stylist of the Year

Cuzzy’ Steel