Derrick Kobina Addae Named Best Student Editor At TMI Student Awards 2023

In a resounding victory at the recently concluded TMI Student Awards 2023, Derrick Kobina Addae emerged triumphant, clinching the esteemed title of “Best Student Editor of the Year 2023.” The atmosphere at Topman Multimedia Institute was charged with excitement as Derrick’s dedication and prowess in editing garnered him this prestigious accolade.

Overflowing with joy and gratitude, Derrick took center stage to express his heartfelt appreciation. In his humble acceptance speech, he attributed his success to a combination of unwavering dedication, innate talent, and a robust support system.

Derrick’s journey to this remarkable achievement was marked by late nights spent perfecting his craft, navigating the intricacies of editing with precision and creativity. His skills not only set him apart but also made a lasting impression on the judging panel and his peers.

Acknowledging the support that propelled him to victory, Derrick extended his gratitude to everyone who played a role in his journey. Special mention was made to the constituents who voted for him, and he expressed sincere thanks to the Member of Parliament for Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Constituency, Hon. Alhaji Alhassan Kobina Ghansah, for the invaluable support.

In a touching moment, Derrick recognized the pivotal role played by his mother, expressing deep gratitude for her unwavering support—both in prayers and financial assistance. As he stood in the spotlight of success, he emphasized the collective encouragement and backing he received from various quarters.

Derrick Kobina Addae’s triumph not only signifies a personal milestone but also serves as a testament to the collaborative spirit within the Topman Multimedia Institute community. His story inspires aspiring editors, highlighting the significance of dedication, talent, and a strong support system on the path to success.

The Best Student Editor of the Year 2023 has left an indelible mark on the TMI Student Awards, becoming a beacon of inspiration for future generations of multimedia enthusiasts. As Derrick continues to soar in his editing endeavors, his journey stands as a compelling narrative of passion and perseverance.