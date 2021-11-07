Derrick Marley emerges overall winner at 2021 William Bonac Classic

It was a thrilling and fascinating contest at the 2021 William Bonac Classic bodybuilding contest as Derrick Marley displayed some incredible muscle flex to emerge as the overall winner.

The highly-rated bodybuilder toppled his counterparts including Nana Gyan (2nd) and Francis Atere (3rd) in the men’s heavyweight contest as he impressed the international judges to win the topmost prize of the night at the Silver Bird Cinema in Accra.

He would now represent Ghana at the National Physique Committee (NPC) Pro-Qualifiers William Bonac Classic scheduled to be held in Amsterdam on December 12, 2021.

Speaking after his victory, Marley who is 2019 Arnold Classic Lightweight champion, was elated to win the bodybuilding contest and hopes to bag more medals for Ghana in December.

“It was a great win for me and I want to thank all the sponsors that came on board to support this championship.

“I am already looking forward to the pro-qualifiers in Amsterdam and I hope to make Ghana proud as I did in South Africa some few years back.

Mary Nyarko, who won the Lady’s figure contest, has secured a spot in the NPC Pro-qualifiers also in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Other winners on the night include Francis Nana Arthur (Men’s Classic Physique), David Acquaye (Men’s Lightweight/Middleweight) Adjei Rauf (Men’s physique tall class), and Emmanuel Kofi Adjei (Men’s physique novice).

The bodybuilding contest was held in honour of William Bonac, a Ghanaian bodybuilding athlete who is a two-time Arnold Classic USA Champion and continues to make positive strides in the world of bodybuilding having finished fourth at the 2018 Mr. Olympia.