Dery Peter and Moro Alexander win two medals at the 2023 Para-cycling Road Championship

By
GNA
-
0
Paracycle
Paracycle

Two Ghanaians Dery Peter and Moro Alexander won silver and bronze medals respectively in the 2023 Para-cycling Road African Championship, on Thursday, in Accra.

In a distance of 17.8 km over two laps in category B of the Individual Time Trial (ITT), Nigerian Tijani Oyindamola Abdullhai won the gold medal with the finish time of 29 minutes, 18 seconds.

In a distance of 17.8 km over two laps in the ITT of category H3 and H4 Senegal won all three medals.
Sarr Macoumba Toure bagged the gold medal in a finish line of 29 minutes one second followed by Gaye Mouhamed in a time of 34 minutes 40 seconds and Sanka Edmoud replacing third with a time of 55 minutes 22 seconds.

In a distance of 17.8km over two laps in the ITT category C1 TO C5, Moroccan Bouchfar Mohammed won the gold medal in a finish time of 27 minute 24 second, followed by another Moroccan El Amraouy Haytam with a time of 28 minutes 21 second, whilst Algerian Merabt Zinedine came third with a finish time of 28 minutes 22 seconds.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here