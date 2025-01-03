dESH.DUBS fuses Roots Reggae with Hip-Hop to tell Africa’s story on new album “Mataglap”

Embark on a musical journey; relax and enjoy! When encountering anything new, whether it’s art or a person, the wisest approach is to keep an open mind–especially with music. dESH.DUBS’ style is uniquely his own, blending Roots Reggae, Hip-Hop, and Zambian music into what he calls Zambezi music. His raw toasting style, combined with lyrics about love, relationships, and thought-provoking social and political issues, makes his music stand out. He sings in English, Nyanja, and his native tongue, Bemba.

Following his 2021 release of “Above the Wicked,” dESH.DUBS is back with his fifth album, “Mataglap,” which features incredible guest artists like Shimasta, The Mask, Milz (a fellow Zambian reggae artist), Ty2, Waina, and Louie X. “Mataglap” is available to stream in music stores worldwide here: https://found.ee/deshdubs-album

The album opens with the track ‘Mary J,’ a beautiful collaboration with Milz. After a seamlessly synchronized chorus, the song picks up as dESH.DUBS takes the lead. ‘Mary J’ exemplifies the magic that happens when two musical talents come together, with lyrics like “You have no drama; you treat me like me mama.” This love song, rich with subtle ganja references, was released as a single and premiered on Reggaeville–a powerful track showcasing dESH.DUBS’ creative genius and his strong chemistry with Milz.

Next is ‘Moye,’ which also kicks off in true dESH fashion, starting with a laid-back reggae beat that smoothly transitions into Hip-Hop rhythms before settling back into reggae. dESH.DUBS explained that ‘Moye’ was inspired by conversations about women’s liberation in the U.S., particularly the strength of Black women, who continue to rise above decades of abuse and infringement on their rights. The song is a tribute to their resilience and power.

The album then takes a darker turn with the title track ‘Dubstar.’ This song delves into the sinister aspects of what dESH.DUBS calls pagan dem, serving as a warning. It’s a fusion of Drill music, a genre popular in both Africa and the UK, combined with Afro-reggae influences. The song’s combative energy, driven by guitar melodies, heavy basslines, and intense war-like lyrics, adds depth to the album. Following ‘Dubstar’ is ‘Ichimpwena,’ featuring The Mask. This track is irresistibly catchy and provides social commentary, sung in Nyanja.

As the album progresses, we arrive at ‘Mataglap,’ the title track, where revolutionary Kwame Toure’s voice introduces tough political subjects like Pan-Africanism, African liberation, and the unity of the continent. dESH.DUBS steps in mid-song, sounding a call to action. The word Mataglap refers to someone overtaken by extreme irrationality and rage–going mad and blinded by anger, as if on a rampage. The term comes from Indonesian, derived from the Malay words mata (meaning “eye”) and gelap (meaning “dark”).

Next, we have ‘Ready,’ an anti-war protest anthem featuring The Mask. This track has a danceable vibe perfect for peace and justice marches. It’s catchy, radio-ready, and has the potential to expand dESH.DUBS’ fan base. Other notable tracks include ‘Man Killer,’ ‘Kanshane,’ and the Gospel-inspired ‘I Need You,’ featuring Ty2. The album concludes with ‘Nga Basosa,’ a politically charged song that had previously climbed Zambian local music charts.

dESH.DUBS reflects on the creation of his latest album: “Creating this album allowed me to speak about politics, love, and hope. It gave me the freedom to express myself during a time when we see African youth crossing borders, facing shame and racist discrimination in Europe, and watching African leaders sell their countries to those who despise our people. My goal was to create a safe space where I could freely express myself and find clarity, away from the negativity around us. The making of this album was a sanctuary for me–a place to release my emotions and find peace and freedom. It was truly a beautiful journey.”

After spending days immersed in “Mataglap,” dESH.DUBS is an artist who should be on everyone’s radar. His ability to blend Zambian music, Jamaican Reggae, and Hip-Hop into what he humorously calls Zamjam fusion is remarkable. Whether you love African music, Reggae, Jamaican vibes, or Hip-Hop, this album will blow you away.

“Mataglap” cleverly showcases dESH.DUBS warm, welcoming, and diverse musical approach. It is an impressive album, with some tracks standing out as some of his favorite blends of Reggae and Afro music.