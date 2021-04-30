The Design and Technology Institute (DTI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ho Technical University (HTU) to provide quality training for the youth in Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The agreement would help enhance the University’s TVET curriculum with the inclusion of the DTI’s Precision Quality (PQ) training, upskilling of the instructors and academic faculty to prepare the students for the business world.

The initiative formed part of a three-year “ Transforming Youth in TVET livelihoods for sustainable jobs” partnership between DTI and the Mastercard Foundation, as part of the Foundation’s Young Africa Works strategy in Ghana.

A press release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the signing of the MoU stated that a total of 40,000 direct and indirect job opportunities would be provided for the youth in the country through the agreement.

Madam Constance Elizabeth Swaniker, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DTI said “we are delighted to be partnering with the Ho Technical University to incorporate the PQ curriculum which has been carefully designed with academia and industry professionals to equip young people with skills required to better transition into the world of work.

She said the arrangement with the HTU was a major step to ensuring that the same level of the standard was maintained in TVET Education delivery across the country.

The CEO said DTI would continue to work with various stakeholders to develop programmes that met the needs of industry and create opportunities for young people to better their lots.

As part of the partnership, DTI provided two ultra-modern TVET workshops equipped with state-of-the-art precision hand tools to the University and the Kwanesco Engineering Company to ensure students and instructors received hands-on experience in PQ training.

Professor Ben Honyenugah, Vice-Chancellor of HTU, said it was important to unlearn sub-standard industry habits, re-learn new skills, adopt PQ as a movement, and implement it to reverse the unemployment issues of the country and Africa.

He said the partnership would help the University to deliver its mandate of training skilled and competent young people to boost the socio-economic development of the country.

The VC was grateful to the CEO of DTI for the partnership and assured that the equipment would be put to good use and properly maintained.

Mr James Mcltyre, Education and Skills Lead at the Mastercard Foundation, said creating sustainable pathways to employment starts with the right skills training and education.

“We are excited to see the adoption of PQ training into the curriculum of the Technical University and institutions to better prepare young Ghanaians for the world outside of the classroom,” he added.

Mr Nelson Kwame Attah, President of the Master Craft Persons Association in Ho, and Chief Executive Officer of Kwanesco Engineering Company commended DTI for providing them with the equipment and upgrading of their workshops.

He said the gesture would go a long way to help in equipping Master Craft Persons and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Ho and beyond with quality skills training.

The HTU is the first TVET institution to roll out the implementation of the PQ curriculum, following a “Train the Trainer” workshop organised by DTI in Accra in March and April, this year, with 12 Academic and Business Scale Advisors from Ho, Kumasi and Accra.

The PQ curriculum consists of five training modules, including Change to grow, process integration, people and team development, health and safety in the workplace, and managing quality and customer relations.