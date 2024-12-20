Design & Technology Institute Joins AWS SENSE Programme to Enhance Welding Education in Africa

The Design & Technology Institute (DTI), Ghana’s leading private Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution, has joined the prestigious American Welding Society’s (AWS) Schools Excelling through National Skills Education (SENSE) programme as a training institution member.

This significant partnership marks DTI as the first institution in Africa to become part of the globally recognized AWS SENSE programme.

The AWS SENSE programme provides a comprehensive set of standards and guidelines for welding educators, ensuring that welding training curricula meet high educational and industry benchmarks. These flexible standards are designed to be implemented by welding programs across various levels, offering institutions the ability to tailor their training while adhering to the rigorous requirements of the programme.

DTI’s membership in the AWS SENSE programme strengthens its position as a leader in technical education, providing its learners with internationally recognized certifications. The institute will now offer two levels of certification: Entry (Level I) and Advanced (Level II), across all its Precision Welding and Fabrication programmes. This aligns DTI’s training with global industry standards, providing a competitive edge to both the institute and its students.

Constance Swaniker, Founder and President of DTI, expressed her excitement about this development, stating: “As the first Institute in Africa to join the AWS SENSE programme, this membership signifies our commitment to developing and training high-quality learners for industry. For our learners and stakeholders, it assures them of enhanced training modules, compliance with international standards, and trust in our ability to train a qualified workforce while enhancing the educational experience.”

The AWS SENSE Registered Training Organization requires rigorous standards for establishing, implementing, and continually improving welding education. This ensures that institutions provide learners with the skills required to meet both local and global industry needs.

The American Welding Society (AWS), established in 1919, is the leading authority in welding and fabrication worldwide, setting the gold standard for welding education, certification, and research. Through the SENSE programme, AWS equips students with the precision, safety, and technical expertise needed by leading industries, thereby shaping the future of welding globally.

By aligning with the AWS SENSE programme, DTI is taking a pioneering role in transforming technical education in Africa. This partnership ensures that DTI’s graduates meet the demanding standards of local and international industries, addressing skills gaps, fostering innovation, and positioning Africa as a hub for industrial growth and global competitiveness.