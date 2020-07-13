The Electoral Commission (EC) on Monday cautioned agents of political parties at the registration centres to stop the collection of the voter ID cards of applicants with the view to taking details from them.

The Commission said it had come to its attention that those agents had been asking for applicants’ phone numbers, which was wrong, and warned applicants not give out their telephone numbers.

Addressing the third in the series of ‘’Let the Citizen Know,’’ briefing in Accra, the Commission clearly stated that the collection of the cards is not part of, “Our electoral laws and the agents of political parties should desist from doing that”.

Dr Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chair, in charge of Corporate Services at the EC, said: “The public is also advised not to give the voter ID cards issued to them by the Commission to the agents of the political parties at the registration centres”.

Touching on the performance of the officials during the previous two phases of the exercise, Dr Asare said; “The performance of our officials continues to improve with the impressive numbers they continue to register on a daily basis.”

“As the registration continues we can only expect our officials to be better in the performance of their work”.

Advertisements