“Desist from Condemning Our Sacred Traditions!” – Korle Wulomo Fires Warning at Self-Proclaimed Pastors and Disrespectful Youth

In a rare and powerful interview, Numo Ayitey Cobblah III, the revered Korle Wulomo and Highest Priest of the Ga, Gbese, and Korle Stool Lands, has issued a stern warning against individuals, particularly self-proclaimed pastors and misguided youth, who take to social media to malign the sacred traditions, rites, and rituals of the Ga people.

The interview was granted shortly after a team of priests, priestesses, and elders of the Korle community in Ga Mashie returned from harvesting millet and maize at a sacred site—a crucial step in preparations for the upcoming Homowo Festival. The crops were planted 21 days ago as part of the customary rites to invoke the blessings of the ancestors and deities.

“Our Traditions Are Not Sinful!” – Korle Wulomo Blasts Critics Numo Ayitey Cobblah III expressed deep concern over the growing trend where some individuals, hiding behind religion, label Ga customs as “sinful” or “unrighteous.”

“We must perform the rightful and acceptable customs to attract the guidance and protection of our ancestors and gods. These traditions have sustained us for centuries, and no one should disrespect them under the guise of modernity or foreign beliefs,” he declared.

The High Priest lamented that some indigenous Ga people are the very ones undermining their own heritage by publicly condemning sacred practices. “It is painful when our own people, influenced by external doctrines, speak evil of the traditions that define us. If we abandon our customs, calamity will befall us,” he warned.

Unqualified Leaders Performing Sacred Rites: A Recipe for Disaster

The Korle Wulomo also cautioned traditional leaders against overstepping their roles by performing rites reserved only for priests and priestesses.

“When unqualified people take up the duties of priests, the consequences are dire. Misfortune and calamity will plague the community. We must respect the hierarchy and sanctity of our traditions,” he stated emphatically.

He urged traditional leaders to lead exemplary lives, staying true to the exact practices handed down by their forefathers. “As custodians of our culture, we must live in a way that posterity will emulate. We cannot afford to dilute or distort our customs for convenience,” he added.

A Call for Unity and Cultural Pride

With the Homowo Festival approaching, Numo Ayitey Cobblah III called for unity among the Ga people, urging them to reject divisive rhetoric and stand firm in preserving their identity.

“Homowo is not just a festival; it is a spiritual

journey, a renewal of our covenant with our ancestors. Let no one deceive you into abandoning what is rightfully yours,” he concluded.

As tensions rise between tradition and modernity, the words of the Korle Wulomo serve as a powerful reminder: The Ga heritage must be protected—or risk being lost forever.

By Kingsley Asiedu

[Newsghanaonline]

