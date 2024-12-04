Desist From Holding Political Events In Schools – NDC

Secondary school headmasters in the eastern region and Koforidua municipality have allegedly turned their schools into political battlegrounds.

The Eastern Regional youth organizer, Richard Nyarko, told the headmasters in the region to stop allowing the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) to bus SHS students to various political activities, especially at night.

The Eastern Regional Youth wing of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, will hold a walk and vigil named “YouthEyeRed,” symbolises their commitment and readiness to usher in a new era for Ghana.

He said, NDC was resolute in its mission, and is aware that its greatest challenges – unemployment, corruption and a struggling economy – are not just topics of debate; they are urgent crises that demand immediate action.

He said the marchers would raise their voices and demand a new direction for Ghana starting with His Excellency John Dramani Mahama’s return to the Flagstaff House. He added that this was not merely about politics; it was about resetting the nation and Liberating the youth from the grip of those who claim to be patriots while leading the nation toward despair.

Richard said there is no law that bars voters from remaining at the polling station after casting their ballot, saying every citizen has the right to remain vigilant to monitor the electoral process until every last ballot is counted and results declared.