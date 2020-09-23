Mr Samuel Pyne, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, has asked party members to desist from tribal politics as they intensify their campaign activities for the 2020 elections.

They should also refrain from the use of foul language and concentrate on telling the electorate the achievements of the NPP government in its first term of office, and plans for the next four years to continue the national transformation agenda.

Mr Pyne made the call at the inauguration of Friends of Dr Kingsley Nyarko Fan Club at the Kwadaso constituency in Kumasi.

The Fan Club is made up of a group of energetic fans, dynamic and dedicated constituents who are poised to ensure an overwhelming victory for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Kwadaso-NPP parliamentary candidate and the NPP, in the December 2020 general elections.

It has over 1,000 members from eleven branches in the constituency.

Mr Pyne pointed out that the NPP government, under Nana Akufo-Addo, had done well in the areas of education, health, agriculture, youth employment, road construction, industrialization and others, saying these success stories needed to be told by the youth during their house-to-house campaigns.

He commended Dr Kingsley Nyarko, the Parliamentary aspirants for working to unite the people in the constituency and urged the youth to work together to ensure a resounding victory for the party.

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, on his part, praised the youth in the constituency for supporting the campaign to win the elections for the party.

He cited some of the flagship social intervention programmes of the government such as the free SHS, planting for food and jobs, rural industrialization, road construction and others, and said these policies were gradually helping to transform the nation.

Dr Nyarko, who is also the Chief Executive of the National Accreditation Board (NAB), said there was the need to work hard to ensure that the party stay in power to continue with its good policies to transform the nation.

He urged members of the Club to actively get involved in the constituency campaign activities to help increase the party’s votes.

Mr Denis Kwakwa, the Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer, thanked the organizers of the Club for the initiative and urged them to go from house-to-house to sell the party to the people to ensure a resounding victory in the 2020 elections.

Mr Akwasi Kyei, the Regional Communication Officer, urged the youth to be abreast with the achievements of the party to enable them to counter the propaganda of the political opponents.

Mr Castro Kwame Nkrumah, the Kwadaso Constituency Coordinator of the Fan Club, said the formation of the Club was to mobilize grassroots support to actively sell the NPP’s message of hope, and the visions of the Parliamentary Candidate to the people in the constituency.