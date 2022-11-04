Desk-to-Desk Consultations between ECOWAS and AU PAPS held in Abuja

The African Union Commission (AUC) and the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through their respective Departments for Political Affairs, Peace and Security met on 31st October 2022 at the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja.

The two departments exchanged views on the state of implementation of the continental and regional normative instruments and frameworks on democracy, peace and security. They also discussed the security challenges currently facing the continent, as well as political transitions underway. They further deliberated on mechanisms for closer collaboration, joint horizon scanning, intervention and messaging.

The AUC delegation was led by Ambassador Bankole ADEOYE, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security while ECOWAS was led by Ambassador Dr. Abdel-Fatau MUSAH, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

During his opening address, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, His Excellency Dr. Alieu Omar TOURAY welcomed the AU delegation. He indicated that the new administration of the Commission has based its mandate implementation on the newly adopted “ECOWAS Vision 2050” in particular on four (04) strategic pillars: (i) Peace and Security, (ii) Governance and Rule of law, (iii) Economic Integrity and Interconnectivity, (iv) Transformation, Inclusiveness. He called as enablers for the four pillars, capable institutions and effective partnerships.

Both Commissioners called for closer collaboration and intensification of joint assessment of and responses to the critical issues of unconstitutional changes of government, counter-terrorism, Peace Support Operations, electoral assistance, and Good Governance.

The meeting also discussed the I-RECKE/Continental Early Warning initiative, and the revitalization of ECOWAS-ECCAS inter-regional model on Peace and Security and the principles of subsidiarity and complementary.

At the end of the meeting, the two institutions agreed to collaborate more closely in a systematic manner especially in the following areas: (i) operationalizing AU I-RECKE in collaboration with ECOWAS and other RECs, (ii) improving the communication and consultations between the two Directorates working under CPAPS AU and CPAPS ECOWAS; (iii) creating synergy and aligning

the AU ECOSOCC and ECOWAS efforts to operationalize a regional ECOSOCC, (iv) reconfiguring electoral assistance to ensure peaceful outcomes and credibility; and (v) purposeful engagement with youths and women to ensure their meaningful participation in continental and regional peace, governance and integration processes.

The AU PAPS and ECOWAS PAPS consultation was convened on the margins of the maiden Lesson Learning Forum on AU Peace Support Operations in Africa and the Africa Standby Force, hosted by the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 1st to 3rd November, 2022.