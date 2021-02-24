dpa/GNA – Greek health authorities are trying to figure out why coronavirus case counts are spiking after the country entered a tighter lockdown.

Data released on Tuesday showed that health departments had logged 2,147 new cases within the last 24 hours, an increase on the 1,526 reported for the same time period two weeks ago. Experts said they had expected a spike, just not such a strong one.

Almost half of the newly recorded infections were in the greater Athens area, where 4 million residents are registered. The new numbers make it look increasingly likely that health authorities will extend the lockdown for heavily hit areas like the capital region by at least a week.

The original plan had called for lifting the restrictions on Sunday, when February ends, and at least allowing shops to reopen, with guidelines.

A decision on the matter is expected on Friday, when the country’s emergency task force meets.