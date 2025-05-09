Despite the Challenges in the Cocoa Sector, President Mahama Believes in Your Ability to Fix it – Okyenhene to COCOBOD Boss

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Okyenhene and Paramount Chief of Akyem Abuakwa, has told the newly appointed Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Randy Abbey that despite the challenges in the cocoa sector, President John Mahama’s decision to appoint him means he has every trust in his acumen to transform the cocoa sector.

These words of encouragement were given during a courtesy call by Dr. Abbey and his management team to the Ofori Panin Fie, the seat of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, as part of his official working tour of the Eastern Region. The visit was meant to formally inform the traditional ruler of Dr. Abbey’s presence and activities in the region and seek his support and guidance while he engages with cocoa-growing communities under his jurisdiction.

In his welcome address, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin while acknowledging the sector’s vital contribution to Ghana’s economy did not mince words about the current state of the cocoa industry and lamented that the financial returns have not trickled down adequately to those at the base of the value chain, particularly the cocoa farmers and called for an improvement.

“It is deeply worrying that cocoa remains one of Ghana’s largest sources of foreign exchange, yet our cocoa farmers continue to live in poverty. Across western countries, cocoa farmers are millionaires. But here in Ghana, our farmers barely get by. This is unacceptable,” he lamented.

He tasked the current leadership at COCOBOD to focus not only on increasing national output but also on enhancing the livelihood of farmers through better remuneration and productivity stimulating initiatives.

The Okyenhene further urged Dr. Abbey to move beyond the status quo and bring fresh thinking into COCOBOD’s operations. He emphasised that innovation must be at the heart of the new administration’s approach to farmer engagements.

“You have assumed office at a time when our cocoa sector is at a crossroads,” Osagyefo noted.

He assured Dr. Abbey of the traditional council’s full support and encouraged collaboration between COCOBOD and local leadership to ensure that policy implementation aligns with the realities on the ground.

In his remarks, Dr. Randy Abbey expressed his deep appreciation for the warm reception and the frank, visionary counsel offered by the Okyenhene. He acknowledged the urgency of the issues raised and pledged to put farmers at the center of every decision and policy undertaken by COCOBOD.

“I believe that for COCOBOD to succeed, we must first listen to those who are closest to the land, I mean the farmers and the communities that support them,” he said.

He added that his leadership would focus on three core pillars: farmer welfare, sustainable productivity, and sectoral innovation.

The visit to Kyebi forms part of a broader working tour by Dr. Abbey and his management team across cocoa-growing regions, aimed at strengthening community relations and identify key operational challenges.

Dr. Abbey later engaged some cocoa farmers in the Asamankese district and addressed some pertinent issues affecting them.