DET Boosts Dubai’s Exposure to Africa with Regular Celebrity Campaigns

Dubai’s Department for Economy and Tourism (DET) has in the past few years made deliberate efforts to ensure Dubai echoes in the ears of Africans around the world. Strategies like on the ground ‘Road Shows’ in Africa, Media and Stakeholder FAM Trips to Dubai, Celebrity campaigns and general publicity, have boosted the global awareness of the Dubai brand, and place them as second to none in hospitality.

A key success of Dubai’s awareness strategies can be measured by the impressive ratings the Middle Eastern city has been getting across the global hospitality landscape.

Earlier this year, Trip Advisor ranked Dubai as the Number One Destination in the world for a 2nd year running and just recently the Dubai Airport was ranked as the busiest airport in the world. The aviation hub, which has consistently outranked all its global peers, including London Heathrow, logged 4.2 million seats in February 2023, according to the aviation consultancy firm, OAG.

A few projects carried out by DET to maintain this tempo include, the AfroZons Dubai Sound Off, the Dubai Girls trip, Kate and Nedu, Broda shaggi and many other activities, within and outside Dubai.

But with the difficulties for Nigerians to go to Dubai, the popular tourist destination is looking elsewhere for passengers. Just recently DET brought on board the popular Kenyan artist, Bahati alongside South African investment banker-turned-singer-songwriter, Thabsie as part of the summer campaign. The objective of the campaign was to explore the A to Z of Dubai and all the amazing sights and sounds that Africans can enjoy. The Celebrities were treated to a week-long experience with all the fun and a host of exciting offers in Dubai set for this coming summer leaving their fans with a very very keen interest to share in their joy.

Speaking at a media welcome party, Thabsie had this to say to her listening fans “Come here and experience it for yourself because a lot of our views of Dubai are off what we are told. The reality is even better …”

Bahati who came on the trip with his wife – Diana, has kept the internet engrossed with the contents of their trip in Dubai. The couple appreciated the team for trusting their brand to be part of the campaign. “Thank you, Dubai Tourism, for trusting we the Bahatis with this role. I cannot wait for the world to see the magic we have created…”

With a long list of African celebrities lining up to work with DET, Bahatis and Thabsie make their way to the stage as the newest Ambassadors, telling the story of beautiful Dubai to the rest of Africa.

About Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET): With the ultimate vision of positioning Dubai as the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in achieving its competitiveness vision to position the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the emirate’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. One of such efforts is a novel campaign designed to encourage more families and global travellers to select the city for their summer vacation. The ‘Stay More, Pay Less’ campaign is a citywide initiative supported by over 60 hotels and resorts, providing outstanding value to international travellers this summer. The promotion provides guests an amazing offer – stay for seven nights at participating hotels and resorts and pay for only five nights or stay for five nights and pay for only three nights stay. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for the licensing and classification of all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, Dubai Industries and Exports, Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) and Dubai SME, as well as Dubai College of Tourism, Dubai Calendar and Dubai Business Events.

Credit: DET