Detention of protesters at unlawful rallies not repression – Kremlin

The detention of protesters at recent illegitimate rallies in Russia is a police measure against law violators, not an act of repression, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Claims of repression were emotionally charged, Peskov told a daily briefing, adding that there were multiple direct assaults on police officers during these demonstrations in support of opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

While overcrowded detention centers are under pressure, all possible measures are currently being taken to tackle paperwork problems, he said.

Peskov also slammed a U.S. Congress bill on sanctions against Russia over the Navalny case. “We consider such approaches in bilateral relations unacceptable,” the spokesman said.

A Moscow court on Tuesday ruled to replace a suspended sentence in 2014 for Navalny with 3.5 years in real jail time due to his breaches of probation conditions by failing to show up for regular checks.

The Kremlin critic was detained on Jan. 17 upon his landing at a Moscow airport from Germany, where he had received medical treatment for alleged poisoning over the past months.

Navalny’s detention sparked mass protests in major Russian cities during the past two weekends as his supporters took to the streets demanding his release. Western countries have also pressured Moscow to free him.