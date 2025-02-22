Deteriorating Elubo Bridge Sparks Economic Alarm as Ghana-Côte d’Ivoire Trade Hangs in Balance

Security officials at Ghana’s Elubo border are sounding urgent warnings over the rapid decay of a vital bridge spanning the Tano River, a critical trade corridor linking Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

They caution that the structure’s collapse could cripple cross-border commerce, jeopardizing billions of cedis in national revenue and disrupting the flow of goods between the two West African economic partners.

The bridge, weakened by relentless erosion from the Tano River’s frequent overflows, now faces existential threats to its structural integrity. “This isn’t just a bridge—it’s an economic lifeline,” said Assistant Commissioner Dan Lewis Mania of the Customs Division, who revealed that appeals to repair the corridor have languished despite inspections by Ghana Highways Authority officials. “If this fails, Ghana loses more than concrete and steel. We lose trade, jobs, and our competitive edge.”

As a stopgap, the Border Security Committee (BOSEC) has banned heavy trucks from the bridge and prohibited parking along its span to reduce strain. But these measures, while necessary, have throttled the movement of goods, leaving drivers stranded and supply chains frayed. “Every delay costs money,” said Kofi Mensah, a truck operator stranded near the border. “We need solutions, not band-aids.”

The crisis has reignited calls for policy reforms to bolster regional trade. Mania urged the government to slash tariffs on vegetable cooking oils and lift restrictive trade policies, arguing that outdated regulations stifle growth. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Joshua Krakue of the Elubo Immigration Sector Command pressed for immediate implementation of a 24-hour border operation to ease congestion. “The current 12-hour window is unsustainable,” Krakue emphasized. “By 6 p.m., this area becomes a parking lot. A 24-hour economy here would unlock unprecedented trade potential.”

The Elubo corridor handles a significant portion of the $1.2 billion in annual trade between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, facilitating exchanges of cocoa, machinery, and agricultural products. Its degradation mirrors broader infrastructure challenges across West Africa, where underinvestment and climate pressures strain colonial-era systems.

Local businesses and commuters echoed officials’ concerns. “This bridge has been shaky for years, but now it’s a gamble every time we cross,” said Ama Serwah, a trader who frequents the route. “If it goes, our livelihoods go with it.”

As pressure mounts, the government faces a stark choice: act swiftly to avert a logistical and economic crisis or risk severing a artery of regional commerce. For Mania, the path forward is clear: “We’ve done the warnings. Now we need shovels, not speeches. The clock is ticking.” With transboundary trade and regional stability in the balance, the crumbling bridge at Elubo stands as a test of Ghana’s commitment to its economic future—and its partnerships beyond borders.