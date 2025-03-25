Dettol Cool Soap invites Ghanaians to embrace freshness and fitness at “Own Your Sweat!” Fitness Walk on Aburi Mountain this March 29

Dettol Cool Soap, the trusted brand for superior personal care, is inviting Ghanaians to an exhilarating fitness walk on the scenic Aburi Mountain on Saturday March 29.

The fitness walk is part of the brands’ campaign themed “Own Your Sweat!”, this energising fitness walk is designed to promote an active and healthy lifestyle while reinforcing the importance of personal hygiene.

The Dettol Cool Fitness Walk will feature an exciting lineup of aerobics, exercises, and insightful health talks led by experienced fitness and wellness professionals.

Participants will get the opportunity to break a sweat, learn valuable tips on staying fresh, cool, and germ-free in Ghana’s weather.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ali Tariq, Country Manager for Ghana at Reckitt, manufacturers of Dettol products, said: “The ‘Own Your Sweat!’ fitness walk is about confidence, self-care, and celebrating personal achievements. Sweating is a natural part of an active lifestyle, and with Dettol Cool Soap, we want to ensure Ghanaians stay protected from odour-causing germs while feeling cool and refreshed.

This event is the perfect way to showcase that.”

Dettol Cool Soap is specially designed to provide long-lasting freshness, making it the ideal companion for active lifestyles. With its triple-action benefits—99.9% germ protection, a cooling sensation that lowers skin temperature by up to 5 degrees, and long-lasting defence against body odor—Dettol Cool ensures freshness, comfort, and protection, even during the most intense workouts. As participants push their limits on Aburi Mountain, they can count on Dettol Cool to keep them feeling fresh, cool, and protected.

The recently launched soap, featuring a 5°C cooling sensation designed to keep Ghanaians cool and fresh, has quickly won the hearts of many Ghanaians, earning the Emerging Brand of the Year award at the 2024 Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) Awards.