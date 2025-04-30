Dettol Original Soap Honored as Best Antibacterial Product at GBIA 2025

Dettol Original Soap, Ghana’s trusted antibacterial bar soap, has been recognized as the Best Antibacterial Product at the 2025 Ghana Business and Innovation Awards (GBIA). This accolade distinguishes the brand’s proven commitment to promoting hygiene and well-being across Ghana.

Designed for everyday use, Dettol Original Soap is dermatologically tested and suitable for the whole family. The soap is formulated with moisturizing ingredients and a pleasant pine fragrance, which leaves the skin feeling clean, and refreshed all day. Its proven ability to kill 99.9% of bacteria and remove dirt and grease highlights its role in protecting against a wide range of unseen germs.

The GBIA Awards, known for honouring a unique opportunity to showcase the best businesses, leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators in Ghana, selected Dettol Original Soap for its consistent performance in fighting bacteria, and protecting health. The award highlights the brand’s focused approach and its dedication to meeting the everyday needs of Ghanaian families.

Ali Tariq, Country Manager for Reckitt Ghana, manufacturers of Dettol range of products, shared his appreciation: “Dettol Original Soap has been developed to ensure effective antibacterial protection along with care for the skin. Receiving the Best Antibacterial Product award confirms our ongoing commitment to high quality and practicality in our hygiene solutions. We look forward to continuously serving the needs of every Ghanaian home.”

Dettol Original Soap has become a part of many Ghanaian households, trusted to help reduce the risk of infections through daily use. The product’s success is linked to its consistent legacy of quality and effectiveness, adapted to address local health concerns.

The GBIA 2025 ceremony brought together business leaders, innovators, and industry experts to celebrate achievements that support community well-being and drive progress across sectors. Dettol Original Soap’s recognition at this event not only marks an important breakthrough for the brand but also buttresses its ongoing mission to provide essential hygiene solutions to all Ghanaians.