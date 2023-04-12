Deutsche Bank and SACE support local food production in Angola

Deutsche Bank today announced the closing of a 57 million euro 10-year lending facility to support local food production in the Republic of Angola. Guaranteed by the Italian Export Credit Agency SACE and Banco de Desenvolvimento de Angola (BDA), the facility will fund an export contract between Andreotti Impianti Spa (Italy) and local company Carrinho Empreendimentos SA (Angola) for the supply of a complete and ready to operate, fully automated soybean and sunflower crushing plant.

Located in Lobito, the plant will be the largest of its kind in Africa, with throughput capacity of up to 4,000 tons of soybeans or 2,400 tons of sunflower seeds per day.

Construction of the soybean and sunflower crushing plant will take approximately two years and is expected to create around 300 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs related to soybean and sunflower planting.

This transaction is the first Individual Loan Agreement (ILA) finalised under the Framework Export Credit Agreement (FA) signed in May 2019 between Deutsche Bank, BDA and Angola’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) to fund private investment projects in the country. The credit line, arranged by the bank’s Structured Trade & Export Finance (STEF) team for the Government of Angola, aims to finance agriculture, agri-industry, fishing and general industries with the aim to guarantee a greater supply of goods, services and employment, creating new opportunities for the population.

Andreotti Impianti Managing Director Alberto Andreotti said: “We are very proud that Andreotti Impianti is part of one of the most ambitious industrial projects in Sub-Saharan Africa, contributing the export of Italian technology and machinery in an extremely competitive market, where this innovative export finance agreement, arranged by Deutsche Bank and guaranteed by SACE, will help support economic development in Angola.”

Deutsche Bank Global Head of Structured Trade Export Finance Werner Schmidt said: “With Deutsche Bank’s decades of experience of financing development projects in Africa, we are proud to support this project. This production facility supports the local economic transition from reliance on commodities production, to creating higher value-add food processing, thereby reducing food imports and enabling local economic activity to rise up the value-chain.”

SACE Chief Business Officer Bernardo Attolico added: “Made in Italy technology and know-how land once again in Angola with this operation that sees SACE alongside Andreotti and with an established partner like Deutsche Bank. We are one of the most active export credit agencies in Africa and this operation illustrates how SACE successfully supports Italian companies even in very complex projects.”

Patrícia D’Almeida, CEO of BDA, said: “We are very proud of the implementation of thisoperation. This plant is a valuable contribution to Angola’s ongoing process economic diversification. We hope that more of this kind of initiative will be implemented.”