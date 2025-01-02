Devastating Blaze Ravages Kantamanto Market in Accra, Traders Left to Pick Up the Pieces

A thick pall of smoke still hangs over the ruins of Kantamanto Market in Accra following a catastrophic fire that swept through the busy commercial hub in the early hours of Thursday, January 2, 2025. What was once a thriving marketplace is now a scene of heartbreak and devastation.

Traders, many of whom invested their life savings into their stalls, are left standing amidst the smoldering remains of their businesses, struggling to salvage what little they can. The fire, which spread rapidly due to the flammable materials commonly found in many of the market’s shops, caused widespread damage. Despite the relentless efforts of the Ghana Fire Service, large parts of the market were destroyed before the blaze was brought under control.

As investigations into the cause of the fire continue, the focus for the affected traders has shifted to rebuilding their lives and businesses. Many are now calling for government intervention to assist in the recovery process, while others are turning to their local communities for help in these desperate times.

This latest disaster has once again raised concerns about the safety of markets, with calls for better fire safety measures and support for the thousands of traders who rely on these bustling centers for their livelihoods. For now, the devastated traders of Kantamanto face an uncertain future, but with resilience and community solidarity, they are determined to rebuild.

Below are more photos and videos of the destruction:

Kantamanto . This is heartbreaking

pic.twitter.com/f65FJM4WoU — Maame Ama Adoma (@MaameAmaAdoma) January 2, 2025

This man believes the frequent fire outbreaks at Kantamanto is a deliberate attempt by the government to unlawfully evict them from the land. He also assets this recent fire outbreak was planned. pic.twitter.com/mB4oasv1F3 — Kobi Stereo (@Kobi_Stereo) January 2, 2025

Kantamanto inferno: “I can’t place a value on the things I have lost, a lot of money has been lost” Samuel Ahenkorah, a trader at Kantamanto paints a picture of the impact of the fire outbreak on his business#ChannelOneNews pic.twitter.com/itQZBYUSwJ — ChannelOne TV (@Channel1TVGHA) January 2, 2025