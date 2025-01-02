Devastating Fire Sweeps Through Kantamanto Market in Accra, Leaving Trail of Destruction

A catastrophic fire broke out at the bustling Kantamanto Market in Accra on Thursday, January 2, wreaking havoc and leaving uncertainty in its wake. Despite the swift response of firefighters, the inferno was eventually brought under control, though the full extent of the damage remains unclear.

Kantamanto Market, one of the city’s most vibrant and busiest hubs, is renowned for its wide array of stalls, offering everything from clothing to souvenirs. The market is not only a vital commercial center but also an essential livelihood source for thousands of traders and shoppers.

As flames consumed parts of the market, panic spread through the crowds. Shoppers and vendors scrambled to evacuate, many of them fleeing with nothing but their lives, leaving behind goods, merchandise, and hopes for daily survival.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, with authorities launching an investigation to pinpoint the origin of the blaze. The focus is now on determining the cause and implementing measures to prevent such devastating incidents in the future. The market’s destruction is sure to impact the local economy, but the resilience of its traders and the support of the community may pave the way for recovery.