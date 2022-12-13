Develop keen interest in children’s daily activities – Parents urged

Panelists at a programme dubbed: “Adolescent Empowerment Camp Convo” have called on parents to develop keen interest in the daily activities of their children to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

They urged parents to build good personal relations and communication with their children to enable the children to open up to them on challenges facing them.

The programme was organised by the Department of Gender at Have Technical Institute in the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region with support from the United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA)

It aimed to sensitise the students on adolescents sexual and reproductive health rights, gender and sexual-based violence and laws that regulate sex.

The panelists, who are students from the Institute identified parental irresponsibility as a major factor contributing to teenage pregnancy and called for measures to address them.

Master Clifford Alordzi, one of the panelists said parental guidance was key to shaping adolescents and preventing teenage pregnancy.

Ms Pamela Gbeku, another panelist, urged adolescents to desist from watching pornographic materials and abstain from sexual activities to avoid contracting sexual transmitted infections.

Mrs Thywill Eyra Kpe, Volta Regional Director of Department of Gender, took the students through sexual reproductive health rights, sexual and gender-based violence and laws regulating sex.

She charged the students to comply with the laws of the land including those that regulate sex and to extricate themselves from acts that would prevent them from achieving their dreams.

Madam Victoria Fato, UNFPA Focal Person at the Volta Regional Coordinating Council said information was vital to guide adolescents in exploring their potential and achieving their dreams.

She said information helped adolescents to make informed and rightful decisions that would go a long way to transform their lives and become responsible citizens in the future.

Mr Israel Akrobortu, Volta Regional Director, Department of Children, emphasised the need for all to prioritise issues concerning children and work to promote their safety and wellbeing.