Develop positive mindset and Stay focus – Dr Kingsley Agyemang urges students

The maiden edition of Time with Kingsley Agyemang Series to mentor students for all Senior High schools (SHS) in the Abuakwa South District was climaxed on Sunday 6th November 2022.

In all, the six High Schools including Abuakwa State College, Apedwa Senior High, Kibi Senior High/Technical , Akyem Asafo Senior High , St Stephens Senior High and Kibi Technical School had thought-provoking time with resourced persons from diverse backgrounds.

The encounter is to help students build confidence, shape characters and raise their aspirations through this mentoring and coaching seminars.

This laudable exercise offered students the privileged to meet ‘solid’ mentors including Dr Benedicta Naa Suma Nii Laryeafio (Medical Doctor), Dr Fred Appoh (CEO of REAMC Engineering Consult Ltd, UK), Dr Stella Agyemang Duah (Research Scientist, Ghana Atomic Energy Commission), Mr Kwabena Ampofo Appiah (MD, State Housing Company), Mr Kwame Prempeh (Deputy CEO, Public Procurement Authority), Dr Eric Ashalley (Nanoscience and Technology Research Scientist, CSIR-IIR),Mr Kofi Asenso (Procurement and Supply Chain Professional), Amma Frimponmaa Esq. (MD, SIC Savings and Loans), Mr Kojo Yankah, Head , CEO’s office , Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation), Dr Gifty Oware (Deputy Executive Director, National Service Secretariat), Mr Ekow Essuman (Legal Counsel to the President of the Republic of Ghana), Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang (CEO, Ghana Digital Centre) and Mr Kofi Nkansah Ofosu (CEO-NEIP) all contributing to the series.

DR Kingsley Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Scholarship Sercetariat and the brain behind the initiative in his discussions encouraged students to have a positive mindset which is critical in everything they do.

“Therefore, if you put fear in the mind, you exhibit fear. If you put positivity in the mind, you exhibit positivity. Everything starts and ends with the mindset. What you feed your mind with is very, very important,” He stressed.

He expressed his appreciation to the Municipal Educational Directorate of the GES and the management of the various schools.

He underscored the need to Empower the youth through nurturing for the development of Ghana tomorrow.

He urged students to take their studies seriously to enable them take up the leadership mantle of the country in the future.

