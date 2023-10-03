Develop Your Talents and use the ARTS to help Transform Africa

Former Minister of Youth and Sports and immediate Past Director of Elections of the NDC,Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah has admonished the Youth of Africa who are gifted with Artistis capabilities to develop their Talents,remain focused and disciplined,be consistent and persistent,and use their boundless Talents,energy and creativity to help make the African Continent a Better Place.

Afriyie-Ankrah was speaking at the Annual Youth Emerging For African Excellence Summit in Lagos,Nigeria. (YEFAE)

The summit,which was organised under the THEME,”THE ART OF EXPRESSION “,brought together hundreds of Young Budding Artistes from several African Countries,especially Nigeria,as well as the USA to deliberate on emerging trends in the Arts and Entertainment Industry and its impact on the Youth and the Society.

Several up and coming Musicians,Producers,Directors,Creative Artists,Fashion Designers,Content Producers,Art Collectors and several other Industry Players.

A Prominent Contemporary Ghanaian Street wear Fashion Brand known as FREE THE WORLD..(FTY)which ranks number one in the world today were also present and became the toast of the event.

Hon.Afriyie -Ankrah recounted how the Arts and Entertainment Industry has impacted Society for Centuries saying ,

“Art has Historically contributed to Significant Movements Worldwide ,such as the the Civil Rights Movements in the USA,the Anti-Aparthied Movement in South Africa and the Independence Struggles of African States”.

According to .Afriyie-Ankrah ,Artistes like Harry Belafonte,Maya Angelou in the USA,Fela Anikulapo Kuti,Wole Soyinka and Chinua Achebe of Nigeria,Ephraim Amy,Ama Atta Aidoo and Osagyefo Dr.Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana,used their Artistic Talents to sing,write,and speak to confront injustice and inspire Change….

……there’s a sweeping wind of change sweeping across Africa,from the North to the South and the East to the West..

….This wind is gradually gaining momentum , and it holds the potential to shape the next phase of Afrca’s destiny,either towards progress,advancement and development OR irreversible chaos,disorder,dissaray,confusion,mayhem and destruction. ”

He concluded his speech by sharing his own life Story and encouraged them to believe in God…who is the source of all their gifts and Talents. He further shared with them how God took him from humble beginnings to become the President of Ghana’s Premiere University,(SRC President of the University of Ghana),A Deputy Campaign and Campaign Coordinator for Two Presidents in Ghana,a Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development,a Minister of Youth and Sports,a Minister of State at the Presidency and currently appointed a Distinguished Fellow and Diplomat of the Centre for Global Africa(CGA)at the Delaware State University.