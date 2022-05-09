Developers assured of peace and security at Ashalaja

The Principal elders and members of the Akwanor Royal Family of Ashalaja in the Greater Accra Region have assured the public that the activities of land guards are being tackled to bring peace and security to the area.

They said the police and other authorities had been alerted over those activities by land guards to harass land owners and developers in the area.

Major John Addy (Rtd), a member of the Akwanor Royal Family, at a press conference to address some issues confronting the community, urged developers to deal directly with the new Head of the Akwanor Royal Family, Nii Armah Quansah.

He said the former Head, Mr Solomon Mintah Ackaah, no longer occupied the position due to a vote of no confidence by the principal elders, due to misconduct.

He assured developers and prospective land owners of their safety in the community as the area enjoyed peace and calmness, and said the developers were free to carry out their activities without any hinderance.

He asked land owners who bought their lands under the former Head of Family to make their documents available to the new one for verification and resolution of other matters regarding the acquisition.