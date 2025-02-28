Developers Net Condemns NYA CEO’s Discriminatory Remarks, Demands Retraction

Developers Net has strongly condemned recent remarks made by the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Mr. Osman Ayariga, calling them discriminatory and a violation of the principles of fairness and inclusivity.

The organization has demanded an immediate retraction of the comments and urged the NYA to reaffirm its commitment to serving all Ghanaian youth without bias.

The controversy stems from an interview Mr. Ayariga gave on GHOne Television, where he stated, “My first preference is the NDC youth; that, I am not going to lie about.” This statement has sparked widespread criticism, as it suggests preferential treatment for youth affiliated with the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in matters of employment and empowerment.

In a press release dated February 27, 2025, signed by its Founder, Mr. Yonnah Keleku, Developers Net described the remarks as deeply troubling. “Developers Net finds this statement not only discriminatory and biased but also a direct contradiction to the fundamental principles of fairness, equality, and inclusivity that should guide any institution entrusted with youth development and job creation in Ghana,” the release stated.

The organization emphasized that the NYA’s mandate is to promote the welfare of all Ghanaian youth, regardless of political affiliation, ethnicity, or background. Mr. Ayariga’s comments, they argued, undermine President John Dramani Mahama’s vision of youth empowerment and inclusive governance. “Any attempt to create an undue advantage in favor of a certain political group is not only ethically wrong but also in direct violation of Ghana’s constitutional principles and legal frameworks that uphold fairness and non-discrimination,” the release added.

Developers Net pointed to Article 17 of the 1992 Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law, and Article 296, which requires state officials to exercise their powers fairly and sincerely. They also referenced the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), which promotes equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment and work-related matters.

The organization called on Mr. Ayariga to retract his statement and provide assurances that the NYA will operate in a non-partisan manner moving forward. They urged him to align the NYA’s operations with legal and constitutional provisions that uphold fairness, equity, and national development.

Additionally, Developers Net appealed to President Mahama to direct all appointees to avoid divisive language and actions, emphasizing the need to restore hope and confidence in young Ghanaians. “We further call on the Presidency and the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment to ensure that all public institutions, including the NYA and other youth-related state agencies, remain impartial and serve all citizens equally,” the release stated.

The organization stressed that Ghanaian youth deserve institutions that work in their best interests, free from political bias and discrimination. Developers Net’s statement underscores the importance of maintaining integrity and fairness in public service, particularly in institutions tasked with shaping the future of the nation’s youth.