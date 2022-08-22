Developers warned over illegal acquisition of Dawhenya lands

The Central City Landowners Association in Dawhenya in the Greater Accra Region has cautioned private estate developers to desist from the illegal acquisition of some Dawhenya lands.

Addressing the media in Afienya, Mr. Kingsley Dunyo, Chairman, Central City Landowners Association stated that some individuals and companies were using fraudulent means to acquire some portions of lands within the enclave.

Mr. Dunyo stated that the land in contention was acquired by the government in 1977, adding that, in 2018 the Attorney General issued an Executive Instrument E.I. 231 to compulsorily acquire approximately 13,700 acres which affected the area they have their properties.

According to the chairman, another private estate developer was using illegal means to intimidate and terrorise residents who have legally acquired their lands to develop it into private homes.

Mr. Dunyo hinted that some homes have been demolished without any recourse to the owners saying that over 1,000 residents could be displayed if things continued like that.

He called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Commander of the Ghana Armed Force to investigate some unidentified military personnel and police officers who had been used to harass, intimidate, and extort various sums of money from vulnerable members of the area.