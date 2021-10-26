Developing countries need assistance to implement mitigation targets – Barbara Creecy

Developing countries like South Africa need financial assistance to implement mitigation targets of carbon emissions from the developed countries and other multilateral and philanthropic institutions, South African Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy said on Friday.

“Our Country goes to Glasgow with a clear mandate to negotiate for the full implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, including the global goals on mitigation, adaptation and support for developing countries, to avoid the worst impacts of climate change on our people and the environment,” Creecy said.

The minister made the remarks when briefing media about the upcoming 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26), in Pretoria, the administrative capital of South Africa.

The minister said the country is committed to implementing the Paris Agreement and has brought forward the year from 2035 to 2025, when emissions are due to decline in the revised Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

She called on all parties to submit their updated NDCs as soon as possible and encouraged countries who have not submitted their Low Emissions Development Strategies (LEDs) to do so.

South Africa submitted the LEDs strategy to the UNFCCC in November 2020, which outlines the country’s strategy to achieve a low emissions economy and climate resilient society. Enditem