Developing markets to lead cross-border spending in eCommerce

A new study from Juniper Research, the foremost experts in payments, indicates that the value of cross-border eCommerce will exceed $3.3 trillion in 2028, from $1.6 trillion in 2023 and developing markets will be the main driver.

“With disposable income rising in developing markets, eCommerce merchants and marketplaces are pivoting towards them,” the report said.

It noted that given the prevalence of alternative payment methods in developing markets, such as mobile money, cross-border merchants must effectively match consumers’ payment preferences, or they will quickly lose out to better-localised rivals.

According to the report, cross-border eCommerce transaction values is expected to grow by 107% globally over the next five years, whole domestic domestic eCommerce transaction values grows by 48% over the same period.

“This demonstrates that much of the growth in the eCommerce payments market is in the cross-border area. This is due to the rapid expansion of key marketplaces, and how they have differentiated themselves,” it said.

The report cited the example of JD.com, which provides fast delivery times thanks to its strong logistics network; AliExpress, which offers considerably cheaper goods that offset the longer-than-preferred delivery times for consumers, while Amazon, Rakuten, and Mercado Libre provide value-added services, like streaming and integrated financial services.

It said marketplaces must offer a differentiated consumer experience to be successful, but must also add value for merchants, in order to sustain rapid growth.

Social Media-focused Ads Critical

The research found that in an increasingly social media-dominated advertising landscape, the leading vendors are effectively marketing directly to consumers.

“Central to competing with domestic merchants is appealing to digitally engaged users in a direct way; making social media advertising vital for success,” it said.

It again cited the example of Temu, which has accompanied launches into new markets such as the UK & US with highly targeted direct advertising to users, fuelling rapid growth.

The report said cross-border merchants must therefore correctly identify the right social media and digital advertising channels in each market, or risk losing out in the battle for tech-savvy consumers.