Developing your leadership skills impact positively on society – Rev. Tutu

Reverend Philip Tutu, the Country Director of Global Leadership Summit (GLS) in Ghana, has called on Ghanaians to develop their leadership skills to help impact society positively.

He said leadership development, especially in adolescence and young people, was critical as it did not only enhance self-esteem and self-worth but also open a window of flourishing and impactful adult life.

Rev. Tutu made the call at the 2021 Global Leadership Summit at Our Lady of Grace Senior High School (SHS) at Mamponteng in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The programme organised by the management of the school for SHS three graduates and staff members aimed at sharpening their leadership skills to enable impact positively in their societies.

It also aimed at providing young people with enduring leadership tools to shape their paths and career to inspire themselves and other people in their communities.

Rev. Tutu said the GLS refilled the hope of people, especially those who are on the verge of giving up on their great sacrificial works.

Rev. Tutu said going forward the GLS would be extended to other SHS in the region to have a positive impact on the students and the society as a whole.

Craig Groeschel, one of the speakers, who talked about expanding leadership capacity, said to grow your capacity, every leader must endure pain, uncertainty and chaos to help move his or her organisation forward.

The Headmaster of Our Lady Grace SHS, Rev. Father Sylvester Frimpong, said the School would host the GLS annually to help impact the students positively, adding that “leadership is a process, not an end.”

He advised the students to reflect on the lessons learnt to make a positive impact wherever they find themselves after school.

The Headmaster also advised the students not to keep bad company but to stand out as individuals to become great people in society.

Mrs Miriam Diana Abagale, the Secretary of Saint Bosco College of Education, Navrongo, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), lauded the management of the school for organising the programme.

She said the GLS would help the students and the youth to become better leaders and contribute t the country’s growth and development.

Miss Rodeline Opare, an SHS three graduate, commended the school for organising the programme, adding that the programme had sharpened her leadership skills.