Development Authority CEO to contest Sene West NPP parliamentary primaries    

Mr. Joseph Kumah Mackay, the Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA) has submitted nomination forms to contest the Sene West constituency parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Hundreds of ecstatic supporters and some delegates of the Party in the constituency, clad in NPP paraphernalia, accompanied Mr. Mackay to submit the form at the Party’s constituency office at Kwame-Danso, the district/constituency capital in the Bono East Region.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Mackay promised to lead the Party to win the seat in the Election 2024 and therefore appealed to the delegates to endorse him.

He said though the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had held the seat for some years now, the level of development provided in the area under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government had well-positioned and given the NPP an upper hand to capture the seat in the next general election.

Mr. Mackay advised the Party supporters against complacency and laziness and urged them to intensify the electioneering and propagate the achievements of the government to the masses at the grassroots level, and assured his commitment to support the constituency executives to work efficiently.

Mr. Maxwell Kofi Nsiah, the Sene West Constituency Secretary of the NPP, told the GNA three aspirants, including Mr. Mackay, had submitted their nomination forms to contest the primaries.

The other two are Messrs. Yusif Saani, a teacher and Sulemana Sadik, an educationist.

He said another aspirant, Benjamin Kwabena Othour had declared his intention to contest the primaries, but he was yet to file his nomination.

Mr. Nsiah assured of a fair playing field for all the aspirants and urged them and their supporters to run a clean campaign devoid of insults and personality attacks.