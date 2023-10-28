Development Consultant contests Nandom NPP primaries

Mr Alois Kog Kyaakpier Mohl, a Social Development Consultant, will contest the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primary in the Nandom Constituency.

Mr Mohl said he arrived at the decision to contest after extensive consultation with the leadership of the party from the national to the grassroots levels, as well as the relevant stakeholders in the constituency.

“I officially declare my intention to contest the parliamentary primaries to be voted for and represent the party as the next NPP Parliamentary candidate for Nandom. “

“After broad consultation with the rank and file of the party the council of elders, patrons, the national and regional executives, the constituency and polling station executives, party faithful, the teeming youth and the grassroots, stakeholders, chiefs, clergy, and my family, it has become necessary to answer the calls to offer new and people-centred leadership, to retool Nandom…” he said.

Mr Mohl, a former Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Social Investment Fund (SIF), said this in a statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa.

He has over three decades of experience in public service, and in various positions including a Deputy Director and Head of Desk of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of the Ministry of Social Welfare and Manpower Development from 2011 to 2013.

He also served as the Deputy Director and National Coordinator of Care Reforms of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection from 2013 to 2015.

He was the Head of the Desk of International Social Services (ISS) of the Department of Social Welfare at the Headquarters from 2002 to 2011.

Mr Mohl had served in various capacities within the NPP including a member of the Upper West Regional Campaign Team of the NPP’s Presidential candidate for the 2020 general election.

He was also the Second Vice Chairman for the Lawra-Nandom Constituency from 2005-2010, and from 2010 to 2014, he served as the Chairman of the Upper West Regional Disciplinary Committee and a member of the National ICT Committee that introduced the NPP’s first plastic biometric membership cards.