Development Economist Dr. Frank Bannor Urges President-elect Mahama to Fulfill Campaign Promises

Dr. Frank Bannor, a Development Economist, Lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), and Head of Research at the Danquah Institute, has called on President-elect John Dramani Mahama to fulfil his campaign promises, specifically the much-anticipated 24-hour economy initiative, which aims to create shifts in the public sector and expand employment opportunities for young Ghanaians.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Bannor reminded Mahama of his pledge to implement a 24-hour economy, where public sector employees would work in three shifts. “You promised the youth of this country a 24-hour economy in which public servants will run three shifts. Per this promise, you are expected to increase public sector employment and wages,” Dr. Bannor wrote, highlighting the high expectations from the youth across the country, including in his own constituency of Obuasi East.

Dr. Bannor revealed that many young men and women in Obuasi East are eagerly awaiting the chance to join the public sector as soon as possible, hoping that Mahama’s government will deliver on the promise of job creation and improved public sector wages.

The 24-hour economy initiative, a cornerstone of Mahama’s election campaign, promises to restructure Ghana’s public sector by increasing government employment, raising productivity, and improving public access to services. Dr. Bannor noted that this pledge resonated strongly with voters, especially young people, who overwhelmingly supported Mahama in the election.

In addition to the 24-hour economy, Dr. Bannor reminded the President-elect of another major promise: the extension of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy to include private schools. He stressed that this proposal was pivotal in securing Mahama’s victory, stating, “This, amongst the extension of FSHS to private schools, is the reason why Ghanaians voted for you.”

Dr. Bannor urged Mahama to honour these promises without offering excuses, warning that failure to do so could undermine public trust. “Kindly deliver your promises and spare us any subtle excuses,” he said.

Mahama’s response to the broader issue of job creation came in an interview with VOA on Saturday, December 14, where he emphasized the need to focus on the private sector as a key driver of employment. “We think that Ghanaians are not all consigned to become employees. The government sector employs less than a million people out of a population of 33 million. It’s not a viable sector for all the teeming youth to find jobs,” Mahama said.

He further stated that, in the past, the government had paid lip service to private sector growth and that it was now time to take the private sector seriously. “It’s time to expand the capacity of the private sector to employ, while also creating opportunities for young people to create their own jobs,” Mahama added.