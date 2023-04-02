Development must go with revenue mobilisation – Akatsi South MCE

Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Akatsi South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has said that it remains undeniable that development of every district or Municipality would progress if proper revenue systems are put in place.

“I want to stress the importance I attached to development through revenue mobilisation, because development must go with revenue mobilisation, without revenue, the municipality cannot be developed.”

Mr Nyahe said this during a media engagement with some practitioners at the Akatsi Municipal Assembly Hall.

He reiterated his pledge after his assumption of duty as MCE to vigorously pursue a programme of local economic development of the Akatsi South Municipality, which he said was on course.

“The conditions in our market will be improved than they are now and stakeholders in all economic endeavours will be consulted in decision-making so as to ensure that the businesses flourish and become prosperous.”

Mr Nyahe revealed that the Akatsi Central Market which was known to be the biggest in Volta compared to other markets in the region still records low revenue due to lack of revenue collectors and refusal of residents to pay taxes to help generate more revenue.

“The major contributing factors are the Assembly’s inability to collect revenue from motorbike registration, food vendors registration and other businesses in the Municipality.”

He said the Assembly’s inability to collect night fees from traders, load trucks that convey cattle to other destinations would also be put into full force, “as steps are far advanced to remedy the situation.”

Mr Nyahe hinted that the Assembly would be embarking on other strategies to set up revenue collection from other sources.

He appealed to all stakeholders to support the course for an improved performance in their quest to boost revenue collection for accelerated development.

“It is also worthy to note that the Zonal Council have been revived to ensure that local revenue collection is improved.”

He urged the citizenry of Akatsi South to remain united in their bid to promote development in the communities.

“Our effort should be directed towards eliminating poverty and disease by creating opportunity, increased income and the upliftment of our socio-economic standards.”

Mr Nayha told journalists that it was his aim to assemble a team of quality personnel, capable of working to overcome the Assembly’s poor legacy and setting Akatsi on the path of progress and prosperity.

The engagement focused on several factors of governance including, good governance and justice delivery, security situation in Akatsi South, education, health, roads and water, public private partnership, and government flagship programmes such as, Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), and Rearing for Food and Job (RFJ).

Others were Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), Free Senior High School (SHS) Programme, One District, One Factory, School Feeding Programme, and Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP).