Mr Eric Gregory Kwatia, Chairman of the Finance and Accounts Committee at the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (AshMA), has asked engineers and planners to make developmental projects friendly for persons with disability (PWD).

He said “time has come that planners should bear in mind that development must also have disability friendly component and even construction of roads must be done holistically taking into consideration each segment of society and their potential challenges”.

Mr Kwatia stated during a ceremony organized by the Rotary Club of Tema-Meridian to hand over 12 sewing machines to the Persons with Disabilities Association in the Municipality.

He revealed that persons with disability in the Municipality were always at risk of encountering danger as the physical environment was not friendly.

“In Ashaiman, you will realize that the physically challenged cannot even walk 100 meters because if they are not careful they can get hurt or run into these uncontrolled motorcycles.

“Other factors including infrastructure around us do not help matters,” he said.

Mr Kwatia urged engineers to give consideration to persons with disability at every developmental planning stage.

Mr Kweku Baah, the President-elect of the Association, said together with their international partners, they identified the need for sewing machines for members of the Association, to empower them economically.