Mr Jonathan Azasu, a Local Governance Expert, has said the development of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies hinges on strong Unit Committees.

He said the Assemblies would only realise their visions if there was a proper functioning of the Unit Committees because of the important roles they played in the development of Assemblies.

Mr Azasu, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a capacity building workshop for Zonal Council and Unit Committee Members in the Hohoe Municipality, said: “if the Unit Committees are not developed, you can’t say the Assembly is developed.”

He said the Unit Committees were key to the implementation of government programmes, adding that “every development takes place within somebody’s Unit Committee. All the policies and decisions Assemblies make are implemented by Unit Committees.”

Mr Azasu noted that social interventions such as classroom blocks, Community-based Health and Planning Service (CHPS) compounds and potable water needed the firm participation of Unit Committees.

He said Unit Committees helped Assemblies in revenue mobilisation and the Internally Generated Funds (IGF) through the collection of taxes and rates.

The Expert urged the Unit Committees members to help in the development of the Assemblies through education of the citizenry on the need to pay their levies, taxes and rates within their localities.

He urged the Assemblies to also support Unit Committees by giving them their quota of the mobilised revenue to enable them to carry out their mandates effectively.

Mr Azasu, who also spoke on Legislative Instrument (L.I) 1967, which was reviewed in 2010 from L.I 1589, said the objectives were to reduce Unit Committee membership from 15 to five.

He said the LI was also to reduce the membership of Urban, Zonal, Town and Area Councils and to eliminate problems between government officials and traditional leaders on the composition of the Committee.

Mr Azasu said the meeting was to enable the participants to equip themselves on their roles and functions and to help mobilise community members to ensure the effective implementation of policies and programmes.

He said the non-payment of Zonal Councils and Unit Committee members was a demotivation to the performance of their functions.

Participants were also taken through standing orders, revenue and finance management of Councils and tenure of office for members.