The Namibia Football Association (NFA) Girls Youth Leagues and other healthy lifestyle activities have been canceled for the rest of the year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This decision comes after the management of the NFA Galz and Goals Program weighed the pros and cons of starting the league that has a majority of participants that are school-going girls and teachers, NFA Galz and Goals manager, Jackie Gertze said Thursday in a statement.

“The safety of our girls, coaches, and supporters in the league is our first priority but we should also keep in mind that the school calendar has changed according to the COVID-19 regulations,” she said, stressing that the league incorporates the school calendar and is among the reasons for the cancellation of the 2020 season.

Gertze meanwhile is confident that they will continue with youth football and healthy lifestyle activities for young girls across all 14 regions next year in the country in partnership with UNICEF Namibia.

The NFA Galz and Goals Program officially kicked off in 2009 and the league currently operates in 14 towns in 10 regions in the country and has nurtured more than 25,000 girls since inception.