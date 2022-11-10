Development should not be election bound – Eric Kwadwo Baidoo

Mr Eric Kwadwo Baidoo, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary aspirant in the Assin Central Constituency has urged politicians to desist from the penchant of initiating massive development prior to elections just to win votes.

Instead, he said, the development and engagement of constituents should be an everyday affair to promote accountability, transparency and development for all.

Mr Baidoo said: “Politicians who extend a helping hand to their constituents only during election period is a regrettable trait that should not be countenanced.

‘It is gross disrespect to the people’.

“The despicable practice is a cheap strategy of trying to take advantage of the vulnerability of the people for their parochial gains.”

Mr Baidoo, a businessman and a philanthropist, was speaking at a ceremony to present some items to his party, schools, farmers and communities.

As a token of his support and commitment to NPP, Mr Baidoo donated two sets of computers and accessories to some polling station executives to support their administrative duties.

Being an agrarian area, he also presented 330 bags of fertilizer, 165 Knapsack spraying machines, 180 boxes of agrochemicals, and 600 cartons of bleach to farmers.

This was to improve the yields of the farmers, thereby increasing their incomes to improve their lives.

He also donated quantities of streetlights and solar lights to schools and selected communities within the constituency.

Pledging his unflinching commitment to the NPP, he promised to provide laudable projects to improve livelihoods of his constituents and transform the constituency if he is voted to lead the party in the constituency.

“I pledge to provide laudable projects that will improve the livelihoods of my constituents and transform the constituency to attract investment if you vote for me.

“Apart from that I will rekindle the hope of the people by establishing youth entrepreneurship programmes to curtail the high unemployment rate in the area,” he assured.

Mr Francis Buobu, the Chairman of NPP Coordinators in the constituency who received the items expressed the appreciation to Mr Baidoo.

He said: “Mr Baidoo has never ceased giving back to society since 2019 when he returned from Europe. We are by this calling on others to emulate his benevolence and pleaded with delegates to vote for him.”