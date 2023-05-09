Devtraco Fire Station wins GNFS quiz competition

Devtraco Fire Station won a quiz tournament held by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Tema Regional Command to assess firefighting ability in fire safety, fire administration, fire operation, and general knowledge.

Participants from the Devtraco Devisional Command received certificates, and the first-place officer received a plaque, a certificate, and other mementos.

Industrial Fire Station also won first-runner-up certificates, while Katamanso Fire Station and Tema Metro Fire Station finished third and fourth, respectively. Dodowa Fire Station and Kasapreko Fire Station also took part.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer I (ACFOI) Doris Lamptey, Commander of the Tema Regional GNFS, disclosed that the quiz exercise was designed to widen personnel’s knowledge and scope, as well as to keep thoughts concerning fire control fresh in their brains, so that they will not be found wanting in any situation.

ACFOI Madam Lamptey added that the fire service duty also included the rescue of victims in vehicular accidents, which was the competition’s practical part.

Mr. Carlos Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament for Tema West and the event’s honoree, congratulated the GNFS for minimising fire incidences in their territory, remarking that while the government had done well in providing logistics for the fire department, more support was needed.

He directed the GNFS to become engaged in issuing building licences to guarantee that residences were designed with sufficient road demarcation for easy access to rescue disasters.