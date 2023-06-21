DFXK inks deal to supply oil rigs to South Sudan oil firm

Chinese company Tianjin Dong Fang Xian Ke Petroleum Machinery Co. Ltd (DFXK) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nile Drilling and Services (NDS), a subsidiary of South Sudan’s state-owned Nile Petroleum Corporation Limited (NILEPET).

The MoU will see DFXK supply workover rigs to NDS, which has been a national oilfield service provider for the South Sudan oil and gas industry since 2015.

“This is an MoU to collaborate and work with DFXK, which is one of the largest manufacturers of (oil) rigs in China. We already have two of their rigs we have been using for the last three years what we call workover rigs they are the ones who manufacture them,” President of NDS James Luteka Yugusuk told Xinhua during the ongoing Oil and Power Conference in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Yugusuk disclosed that DFXK will send some of its expert team to South Sudan to train their engineers.

“We are doing this because they have the technology to drill; secondly they have the experience and technology transfer. As you heard earlier they are going to train our South Sudanese engineers and we are going to have also experts from DFXK who will come here and work with us in the rig,” he disclosed.

Yugusuk described the partnership with the Chinese company as a strategic partnership.

Max Li, marketing director of DFXK, said in 2019 they sold two rigs to NDS which is planning to purchase another two drilling rigs. “As professional manufacturers, we would like to provide fully complete support to NDS not only the equipment but also technical support,” Max said.

“First, we are planning to provide a regular training course for NDS staff, secondly once it is needed we will assign some of our staff to support them on the site,” he added.

The workover rigs will be installed in Blocks 3 and 7 in the Paloch oil field of Upper Nile State.

DFXK specializes in processing, manufacturing, and marketing an extensive range of petroleum drilling machines with five major categories and more than 30 specifications. The main products consist of truck-mounted drill rigs, land workover rigs, trailer-mounted drill rigs, electric workover rigs, drilling waste management systems, solid control systems, well site electricity systems, and oil and water supply systems. Enditem