DHF Capital S.A. Delivers Strong Performance in 2024, Positions for Continued Growth in 2025

DHF Capital S.A., the Luxembourg-based securitization company, has announced a solid 2024 performance, underlining its resilience, adaptability, and consistent growth across all its funds.

The company’s ability to navigate fluctuating market conditions and its commitment to delivering strong risk-adjusted returns have solidified its position for continued success in the coming year.

In 2024, DHF Capital executed over 10,000 trades, adapting to varying market dynamics. Monthly trading volumes saw significant fluctuations, with quieter months like August recording 664 trades, contrasted with high-activity periods in February and March, where trades surpassed 1,300. Despite these fluctuations, DHF Capital maintained stable profit factors, averaging between 1.68 and 2.32, which speaks to the firm’s disciplined and consistent performance.

The company’s ability to adapt during geopolitical challenges and market uncertainty was evident when it adopted a “risk-off” strategy amid tensions in the Middle East and global election uncertainties. The team minimized the use of automation and enhanced oversight to protect capital and maintain stability. This cautious approach enabled DHF Capital to end every trading month in positive territory across its strategies, ensuring reliable results even during volatile periods.

The Alpha and Gamma funds saw notable success, with the Alpha Strategy reaching monthly trading volumes of up to $12 million. The Gamma Fund, on the other hand, peaked at $170 million in February and achieved a total trading volume exceeding $1 billion for the year. DHF Capital’s Forex strategy was also prominent, with trading volumes soaring to $200 million during key periods, demonstrating the company’s scalability and ability to seize opportunities when market conditions allowed.

“2024 was a year of disciplined execution and resilience for our firm,” said Bas Kooijman, CEO of DHF Capital. “Our team was able to adapt to market challenges while maintaining a strong commitment to protecting our clients’ capital and seeking growth opportunities. These results are a testament to the strength of our strategies and the expertise of our team.”

Looking ahead to 2025, DHF Capital has set ambitious goals to expand its global footprint, with plans to increase activities in Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the UAE. The company is focused on reinforcing its position in the European market and deepening client relationships through quarterly networking events in the Netherlands and the UAE, as well as biannual gatherings in Spain. These initiatives are designed to foster meaningful connections and create valuable opportunities for collaboration.

Additionally, DHF Capital will launch interactive webinars, hosted by C-level executives, to provide insights into emerging market trends and offer an in-depth look at the company’s investment strategies. These efforts align with DHF Capital’s commitment to transparency and fostering stronger relationships with its clients and partners.

As the company heads into 2025, DHF Capital remains focused on expanding its influence, strengthening its client base, and continuing its history of stable, risk-adjusted returns.