DHL Global Forwarding Concludes Successful Maiden Cross-Border Cycling Tour 2024

DHL Global Forwarding’s inaugural Cross-Border Cycling Tour 2024, which concluded on December 29, has successfully combined the spirit of sportsmanship with the important goal of fostering regional collaboration and integration in Africa.

The two-day event brought together 58 cyclists from Ghana, Togo, Senegal, Benin, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, making it a unique platform for endurance, teamwork, and cross-border engagement.

The tour covered 340 kilometers across Ghana and Togo. Cyclists embarked on a 170km journey from Tema, Ghana, to Lomé, Togo, on the first day, before riding 100km from Lomé to Vume, Ghana, on the second day. The final leg involved a 70km ride to Accra. Among the participants were notable para-cyclists, including Macoumba Sarr and Edmond Sanka from Senegal, and Adam Atcha, a DHL Global Forwarding employee who overcame an amputation to take part.

The tour was more than just a sporting challenge—it was also an opportunity to highlight the importance of seamless movement across borders within the West African sub-region. Cyclists experienced first-hand the complexities of border checkpoints, customs processes, and security patrols, gaining valuable insights into regional cross-border operations. DHL plans to compile these experiences into a report that will be shared with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with the aim of advocating for smoother integration to enhance regional trade.

Serigne Ndanck Mbaye, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding for West Africa, stressed the broader implications of the tour: “When people move, goods follow. This tour demonstrates how breaking barriers can drive progress and unite communities.”

The event received praise from Fred Duodu, Head of Road Freight at DHL Global Forwarding, who described it as a testament to the company’s commitment to connecting neighboring countries and improving regional logistics.

Notable stakeholders including Salah Kalmoni, Executive Director of Silver Star Tower Ltd., Shaaban Mohammed, Secretary General of the Ghana Cycling Federation, and the Togolese Ambassador to Ghana, as well as volunteers and support teams, played an essential role in making the event a success.

DHL Global Forwarding, renowned for its expertise in Ocean Freight, Air Freight, Road Freight, Customs Clearance, and supply chain solutions, used the event as an opportunity to emphasize its mission of creating partnerships that drive growth. Andrew Selase Atadja, Country Head of Sales, noted, “This tour isn’t just a reflection of our commitment to logistics, it’s about building relationships that drive growth.”

Looking ahead, discussions are already underway for the 2025 edition of the tour, with plans to potentially extend the route to include cities such as Cotonou in Benin and Lagos in Nigeria. Organizers are optimistic about attracting more participants and expanding the tour’s reach, building on the strong foundation laid by this successful inaugural event.