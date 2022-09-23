DHL Global Forwarding invests R127m into new state-of-the-art facility in Johannesburg

DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international air, ocean, and road freight services provider, has inaugurated a new transhipment hub and head office in Johannesburg, South Africa. The sustainable, primarily solar-powered complex was officially opened on Thursday, 22 September 2022.

Located in the Sky Park Industrial Estate, it provides easy access to OR Tambo International airport. The facility’s temperature-controlled chambers, Good Distribution Practices (GDP)-trained personnel enable the new hub to cater to the unique needs of Africa’s rapidly advancing life sciences and healthcare (LSH) sector. The facility’s opening marks a significant addition to DHL Global Forwarding’s extensive logistics network, further strengthening its positioning on the African continent and in South Africa while enabling the group to handle its customers’ requirements more efficiently.

Amadou Diallo, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Middle East & Africa, said: “We are proud that this new facility was built to the highest standards of sustainability and energy efficiency in line with DHL Global Forwarding’s goal of reaching net-zero logistics-related emissions by 2050. Already, our climate protection initiatives and CO2 emissions reduction programs have had a positive impact on logistics supply chains globally and building sustainable infrastructure like this solar-powered facility takes us closer to our goal.”

The new facility includes offices and a 10,000 m2 warehouse. It will serve as a hub for transport, logistics, and warehouse solutions, as well as international freight expertise for different industries. This includes a strong focus on Africa’s life sciences and healthcare (LSH) sector, which with an expected annual growth rate of 6.3% and anticipated revenue of EUR 7.1 billion by 2023, is one of the booming industries in the country. To serve the needs of the LSH sector, the site has been designed to meet the DHL Global GxP Pharma standards and the highest Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) A security standards.

At the facility’s opening ceremony, Clement Blanc, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding for South Africa (SA) & Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) said: “A new facility in South Africa is a natural next step in our efforts to support economic growth and accelerate the pace of supply chain transformation. This facility expands global connections to Africa, ensuring that sectors like LSH can operate smoothly, access an efficient and reliable logistics network, and continue to grow.

Blanc continued: “The strategic location of our new facility at OR Tambo will enable us to enhance our offerings to clients. We are excited to be able to transport both time- and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical goods and health products, for example. I am confident in our ability to assist our customers in developing and expanding their businesses and continuing to aid the socio-economic growth of South Africa and the greater Sub-Saharan African region.”

The new facility will also create skilled jobs in Johannesburg. DHL Global Forwarding has expanded its total workforce in South Africa by 11% since 2021. The company also has a strong commitment to supporting and driving the participation of SMEs in the economy and ensuring that they have a place in global supply chains.