DHL launches 2023 sustainability challenge for innovators

DHL, in partnership with Logistics Middle East, Dubai South, and EZDubai, has announced the launch of its new international innovation challenge, “The Fast Forward Challenge: Sustainable Solutions.” The challenge calls for individuals and businesses across four continents to pitch their innovative technologies and solutions aimed at solving global sustainability issues.

The 2023 Fast Forward Challenge’s theme is “Sustainable Solutions,” inspired by DHL’s commitment to positively contributing towards the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals and its mission to achieve net-zero logistics by 2050. The challenge is one aspect of “The Era of Sustainable Logistics” initiative.

Amadou Diallo, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Middle East & Africa (MEA), said: “After the incredible success of our inaugural Fast Forward Challenge in Dubai in 2021, I can’t wait to see what this bold approach can do for sustainability. As always, our goal is to empower people and give them a platform to showcase their innovative ideas to the world while accelerating the industry’s sustainability efforts. At DHL, we are proud that sustainability is a cornerstone of our business strategy – we are working to reduce our logistics-related emissions to zero by 2050.”

Businesses of any size that are dedicated to creating a more sustainable future for the supply chain and logistics industry are welcome to enter. The best ideas from the MEA region will be invited to pitch to a panel of industry primes and decision-makers at the DHL Innovation Centre in Dubai on 23 February 2023. The MEA winner will receive additional mentorship and an opportunity to conduct a proof of concept with DHL.

Thereafter, the MEA winner and the winners from the other three regions – plus one wildcard – will attend the DHL Era of Sustainability Summit in Valencia, Spain. DHL will cover all expenses for this unprecedented opportunity to network and gain exposure.

After all five candidates have presented to the audience of world-leading experts, the judges will select a global winner. The winning idea will receive funding and additional support to advance the concept toward a point where it can be rolled out.

To get involved, the business must upload a video of no more than five minutes pitching its idea to the submission link. The deadline for the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region is 10 January 2023.