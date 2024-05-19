DHLTU holds 5th congregation amidst a myriad of challenges

The Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University (DHLTU) in Wa has held its fifth congregation since the conversion of the school into a technical university in 2020 amidst a myriad of challenges.

At the top of the challenges were uncompleted projects including the Vice-Chancellor’s (VC) residence with the tenth (four-flat) being staff bungalow projects and the rehabilitation of the school’s internal roads.

Addressing a gathering at the congregation held at the school at the weekend, Professor Elias N.K. Sowley, the VC of the DHLTU, explained that the contract for the construction of the VC’s residence was awarded over a decade ago but was yet to be completed.

“The contract for the construction of the Vice-Chancellor’s residence was awarded on July 28, 2008, terminated on June 2, 2010, and re-awarded on January 5, 2011 however, the project has still not been completed.

The contract for the construction of ten number (4 flats each) bungalows was also awarded on October 10, 2008, to ten different contractors.

Currently, all the contractors have abandoned the site,” he lamented.

Other hurdles the school was grappling with included inadequate infrastructure such as lecture theatres, and faculty buildings as the school had introduced degree programmes, which required additional facilities to aid smooth academic activities.

On student hostels, Prof. Sowley announced that the DHLTU had been selected by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission to benefit from a 400-bed capacity student hostel facility under the Tertiary Education Improvement Programme .

While commending the government for the project, the VC said the project was expected to commence in January 2024, but the contractor is yet to commence work on the site.

Prof. Sowley announced that the university had introduced new Bachelor of Technology programmes to meet industry demands and the evolving needs of students and society.

He added that plans were far advanced for the introduction of graduate programmes at the university in the next academic year to provide students with opportunities for specialisation and to meet the changing demands of the job market.

He mentioned some of the graduate programmes including Master of Science in Construction Engineering and Management; Master of Technology in Mechanical Engineering & Management and Master of Technology in Irrigation and Conservation Agriculture.

Prof. Sowley advised the congregants to embrace the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation as the current job market requires job creators and not job seekers.

Chief Sulemana Nabila, the University Council Chairman, appealed to the government to provide the needed funds and resources for the completion of the abandoned projects as they were necessary for the development of the university.

He assured university management of the continuous support of the Council to ensure it enjoyed a peaceful working environment for the successful execution of its mandate of research, teaching and learning.

Chief Nabila advised the graduates to continue their education and pursue lifelong learning opportunities either through further studies or professional development courses to expand their knowledge and skills.

Mr Peter Maala, the Chief Director at the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council, who represented the Regional Minister, urged the university management to strive to ensure that the university remained a beacon of academic excellence.

He also urged the graduates to remain steadfast and be committed to excellence, integrity, and service to humanity in their future endeavours.

In her valedictory speech, Madam Amanda Addo Boateng, the best graduating student said the university had equipped them with the necessary knowledge, skills, and confidence to pursue their life dreams, overcome obstacles, and make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.

She expressed gratitude to every person who played a role in their successful academic journey and thanked the lecturers and mentors for the guidance, wisdom, and dedication to spur their academic success.

A total of 678 students, comprising 427 males and 251 females, graduated from the university with 41 of them graduating with First Class, 355 graduated with Second Class Upper, 277 graduated with Second Class Lower while five students graduated with a Pass.